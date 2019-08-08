May 14, 1940 - August 5, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Mary D. Steen, 79, of Elkhorn, WI died Monday August 5, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born May 14, 1940 in Chicago, IL. Mary was united in marriage to Hilbert "Hib" Steen on September 27, 1961 in Chicago, IL. Hib died March 7, 2014. Mary worked as administrative assistant for over 15 years at Walworth County's Lakeland Nursing Home.

Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her four children: Michael (Sharon) Steen of Whitewater, WI, Laura (Damon) Loyd of Elkhorn, Susan (Jeff) Olson of Elkhorn, and Jenny (Jeff) Kallay of North Aurora, IL; her ten grandchildren: Jake Steen and Alex Steen, Stephanie Schultz, Brooke McBain, Tyler Olson, Emma Sawyers, Carter Olson and Claire Olson, Ryan Pierce and Samantha Brower; three great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Logan and Maia; and by a host of other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Hilbert "Hib" Steen; and her son, Chad Steen.

Private family funeral service will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Mary's name to ANRF-Arthritis National Research Foundation, 5354 E. 2nd Street #201, Long Beach, CA. 90803. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.