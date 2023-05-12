Janesville, WI - Mary D. Huml, Mom/Gram/ Mar/ Gigi, age 83 (don't tell her we told), received her slightly bent halo and angel wings after a brief battle with lung cancer. Mary was known to light up a room, wherever she went, with her brilliant smile and loving aura. Even the staff at Mercy Hospital will concur! Those on the Special Care Unit could not get over the amount of laughter coming out of her room! We had to convince Mar that the beautiful souls who cared for her were NOT allowed to accept tips!
Mary, aka Bob's Babe, married the love of her life, Robert F. Huml, Jr, Feb. 4, 1961, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Lake Geneva, WI. She was a wonderful mother to five adoring children and was very involved with their activities and shenanigans at St. Mary's Elementary School, which was a full-time job with mandatory overtime! Along the way, she dabbled in a catering business and a stenciling business... each with dear friends, worked at Keefe Real Estate for a short while, and kept The Young Folks Shop at the Creston Park Mall in business when her grandchildren were young. As an employee, Mar got first dibs on the new inventory of boutique children's clothes. Her hubby loved to share the story that it cost him a lot of money for her to have that job!
Mary is survived by her children: Laurie (Michael Eckert), Bob III (Lisa), Chris (forever friend, Elle), Dean, and daughter-in-law, Jen, grandchildren: Tyler, Samantha (Andy), Olivia, Danny (Stef), Gavin, Jack, Kate and Liz, Kari (Eric), Kameron (Samantha), great-grandchildren: Arianna, Piper and Skylar, Reghan, Jameson, Colton and Kamilla, her seester, Suz Aguila (Jose) and brother, Pete Donath. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Donath, her husband, Bob and her youngest son, Tony.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home. Visitation: 10:00am-Noon, Memorial Service: Noon-1:00pm, Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery: 1:15-1:45pm, and Celebratory Meal 2:00pm (back at Apfel Wolfe). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace HospiceCare and the Rock County Cancer Coalition. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
We will see you in every sunset!
