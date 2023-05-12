Mary D. Huml

September 23, 1939 - April 10, 2023

Janesville, WI - Mary D. Huml, Mom/Gram/ Mar/ Gigi, age 83 (don't tell her we told), received her slightly bent halo and angel wings after a brief battle with lung cancer. Mary was known to light up a room, wherever she went, with her brilliant smile and loving aura. Even the staff at Mercy Hospital will concur! Those on the Special Care Unit could not get over the amount of laughter coming out of her room! We had to convince Mar that the beautiful souls who cared for her were NOT allowed to accept tips!