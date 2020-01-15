April 21, 1940 - January 12, 2020

Broadhead -- Mary Catherine (Sommers) Lancaster, age 79, passed away on January 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born on April 21, 1940 in Darlington, WI the daughter of Ezra and Eva (Kendall) Sommers. She married Norman L. Lancaster on April 23, 1960 in Darlington. Norman preceded her in death on December 7, 2013. Mary worked for many years at Swiss Colony as a special orders supervisor before her retirement. Mary was a member of St. Rose of Lima and St. Victor Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing cards and her trips to the casino with her husband Norman, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. They were the center of her life.

Mary is survived by her two children, Lynn Lancaster (Rob Pacheco) of Kansas City, KS and David (Julie) Lancaster of Pewaukee, WI; 4 grandchildren: Cheyanna Schaefer (Cameron), Allison Schaefer, Savannah Schaefer and Colin Lancaster; 2 siblings, Barb Nyman and Robert (Marty) O'Brien; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; and 8 siblings: Lauretta Pattinson, Rose Ann Kolb, Juanita Prine, Ada Paynter, Jim O'Brien, Joe O'Brien, Bernard O'Brien, Henry O'Brien; and two foster brothers, Danny Guadagno and Francis Kendall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Mary's memory or the American Cancer Society. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 1005 West 2nd Avenue in Brodhead on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 P.M. A visitation will also take place at the church on Friday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Burial will take place privately with family at a later date Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Darlington.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. 608-897-2484 www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her God Daughter, Helena DeBo, Dan and Donna Wiesenberg, Monroe Clinic Hospice and Chris Schaaf.