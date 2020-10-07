Mary Casey

July 28, 1949 - October 4, 2020 Janesville, WI- Mary L. Casey, 71, Janesville, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at home. She was born July 28, 1949 in Monroe, WI to the late Phillip and Bernice (Appleman) Evans.
Mary was an absolutely amazing and loving woman to everyone in her life but most importantly to her children and grandchildren. She would never miss an event her kids or grandkids were participating in- she loved being their biggest fan. Mary was an extremely caring person as well who loved you with all her heart, she would even make you feel like you were a part of her family.
Mary is survived by her husband Dennis Casey; her three children: Michelle (Todd) Casey-Schmidt, Thomas Casey, and Kelly (Jeremy) Byford; five grandchildren: Sean (Cate) Casey-Schmidt, Brennan (Morgan) Casey-Schmidt, Justin (girlfriend Hailey Leisten) Casey, Alyssa Byford and Rylee Byford; five great grandchildren: Kolton, Aubrey, Mason, Ellie Jo, and Kaisen; sister-in-law Bonnie Evans; brother-in-law Ernest Frie; and nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Phillip Evans, Jr and Karen Frie.
Funeral Service for Mary will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home and again on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. A memorial fund will be established.
The Casey family wishes to thank everyone for your phone calls, thoughts, and prayers during this time.