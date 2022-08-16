Mary "Betty" E. Lowe

October 6, 1923 - August 12, 2022

Janesville, WI - Mary E. "Betty" Lowe, age 98, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at home. Betty was born on October 6, 1923, in Milwaukee; the daughter of Peter J. and Margaret (Callahan) Clark. She graduated from Edgewood High School in Madison and obtained a bachelor's degree in nursing from Marquette University. Betty married Rexford G. Lowe on October 29, 1949. They spent 60 years together before his passing in 2010. Betty and Rex were charter members of St. Williams Catholic Church. She had a longstanding nursing career in a variety of health care settings, most notably as a nurse in the Edgerton School District.