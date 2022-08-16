Mary "Betty" E. Lowe

Janesville, WI - Mary E. "Betty" Lowe, age 98, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at home. Betty was born on October 6, 1923, in Milwaukee; the daughter of Peter J. and Margaret (Callahan) Clark. She graduated from Edgewood High School in Madison and obtained a bachelor's degree in nursing from Marquette University. Betty married Rexford G. Lowe on October 29, 1949. They spent 60 years together before his passing in 2010. Betty and Rex were charter members of St. Williams Catholic Church. She had a longstanding nursing career in a variety of health care settings, most notably as a nurse in the Edgerton School District.
Betty is survived by her 3 children: Beth Lowe, Maggie (John) Carpenter, and Tim (Lori) Lowe; son in-law, Gregg Clatworthy; 9 grandchildren: Erin Carpenter, Ben Carpenter, Pete (Lindsey) Carpenter, Alex Lowe, Adam Lowe, Kathleen Clatworthy, Kellie Clatworthy, Ryne Clatworthy, and Rhonda Lucas; 5 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; 2 daughters, Kathleen Lowe and Maureen Clatworthy; son, David Lowe; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at ST. WILLIAMS CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, until the time of the mass. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.