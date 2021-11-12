Janesville, WI - Mary "Barb" Knilans, age 66, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Chicago, IL on December 13, 1954, the daughter of Patrick and Barbara (King) Fitzmaurice. She graduated from Craig High School in 1972. Barb worked at General Motors for 30 years. She was a caring, loving, and amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She wasn't afraid to tell you how she felt or what she was thinking. Those who knew her absolutely loved her. She was very well known for her love and passion of showing and raising American Dairy Goats. During her 20 plus years as a 4-H leader she created two programs which raised money for the local 4-H program. She was a mentor, friend, and mother to several of her 4-H kids. She enjoyed spending time in the saddle, with her goats, her family, and most of all, her grandchildren.
Barb is survived by her husband, Arthur Knilans; children: Heather (Michael) Kraus, Richard Knilans, Patrick (Stefani) Knilans; 2 grandchildren, Emma and Mason Kraus; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Knilans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.