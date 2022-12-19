Janesville, WI - Mary Anne Herrick, 82, of Janesville, WI, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI.
She was born on December 10, 1940 in Fredericktown, MO, the daughter of Vernon and Alice (Allen) Estes. Mary Anne received her Bachelor's Degree in 1962 from Central Methodist University, Fayette, MO. She married Lance Alan Herrick on December 27, 1964 in Evanston, IL. He predeceased her on February 1, 2022.
Mary Anne was a devoted Christian and loved church. She was an active member of United Methodist Women and PEO. Mary Anne enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, crafting, puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Sara Herrick, Kristin (Craig) Marquardt and Robert (Stefanie) Herrick; grandchildren, Karlie, Kenzie and Christopher Marquardt; brothers, Gene Estes and Gerald (Charlotte) Estes; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; granddaughter, Calliope Jo Marquardt; and sisters-in-law, Jennifer and Sue Estes.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard, IL. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given in her name to ECHO, Cedar Crest Independent Living, Brown Deer United Methodist Church, or the Salvation Army.