Mary Ann Thompson

Janesville, WI -- Mary Ann C. Thompson, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Cedar Crest after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Beloit on November 16, 1937, the daughter of Christopher and Mary (Fair) Miller. She lived much of her childhood in Afton, where she received her early education in a two-room schoolhouse, and for one shining moment, she was Marble Queen, happily getting her picture in the local newspaper. She graduated from Janesville High School, Class of 1956. She went on to study as an x-ray technician at Mercy School of Radiology in Janesville. Mary Ann married Richard "Dick" Thompson on August 18, 1973, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, creating not only a marriage, but forging deep family ties among their children in their new blended family. During their 46 years together, Mary Ann and Dick enjoyed collecting antiques, spending many happy years at the cabin "up north", activities at the Elks Club with a wide circle of friends, and winters in St. Petersburg, FL. Mary Ann spent her career as an x-ray technician at Beloit Hospital, Janesville Orthopedic Clinic, and retired from Mercy Health System in 2000. Mary Ann was a member of St. John Vianney Parish, a former member of the Sweet Adeline's, and was an avid bridge player. She spent many wonderful times gathered with friends and family, and she was known to instigate sing-alongs on any one of those occasions.

Mary Ann will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Dick; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth Ann" (Ken) Frommelt; stepdaughters, Lorrie Kettle and Lisa (Dave) Wittig; stepson, Randy (Rene) Thompson; nine grandchildren: John, Mark, and Greg Frommelt, Andrew (Tricia Pesce) Kettle, Matthew (Jackie) Kettle, Stephanie (Todd Cooper) Wittig, Sarah (Ryan) Erickson, Kyle and Katie Thompson; great-grandson, Evan Wittig; sister, Geraldine Holmes; brothers, Daniel Miller and Robert Miller; sisters-in-law, Honarae Thompson and Susan Thompson; many special nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Long; her parents; sister, Rosemarie Dobbs; son-in-law, Tim Kettle, sisters-in-law, Marsha Miller and Karen Miller; brothers-in-law: Gordon Dobbs, Oren Holmes, Thomas Thompson, and Terry Thompson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at ST JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Interment will be in Town of Rock Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the CHURCH. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Mary Ann's Family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring staff at Cedar Crest, and to the Agrace Hospice staff and volunteers for their support during this most difficult time.