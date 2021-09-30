Mary Ann (Schultz) Anstedt

Elkhorn, WI - Mary Ann Anstedt, 91, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Ridgestone Gardens. She was born September 29, 1929 in Waukesha, WI, the daughter to the late Reinhold and Elsie (Steinhart) Schultz. Mary graduated from East Troy High School with the Class of 1947. She was united in marriage to August N. Anstedt on October 2, 1948 at St. Patricks Catholic Church of Elkhorn. In her earlier years, Mary owned and managed the Delavan Coin-Op Dry Cleaners. She enjoyed reading and playing cards or board games. In their retirement, August and Mary loved to travel and enjoyed many bus trips through the United States. Mary had a very kind soul and always put others before herself. She always filled her home with love and compassion and made everyone feel welcome especially at the holidays. To those who knew her, Mary was always known as the sweetest and nicest person and she will be deeply missed by her family.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Anstedt Shaw and Jean Boersma, daughter-in-law, Rosie Anstedt, eight grandchildren; Michelle, Chris, Brian (Mary), Dustin (Celeste), Kimberly, Sarah, Christopher and Ashley, and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 65 years, August, son, Charles "Chuck" Anstedt, granddaughter, Julie Schmitt; and sister, Viola Jacobs.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth St. Delavan, WI, with Father Oriol officiating. Visitation will be 10:00AM until service time Monday at the church. Interment will follow services at St. Andrews Cemetery in Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Anstedt Family.
