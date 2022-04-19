Orfordville, WI - Mary Ann Schroeder, 82, of Orfordville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on the morning of April 16th, 2022. She was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on March 3, 1940 to Obert and Mavis (Nybroten) Vinje. Mary grew up in the Postville area, where she and her siblings walked to the small schoolhouse, jumped rope, played baseball and spent many hours ice skating on the neighbor's pond. She married the love of her life, Paul Schroeder, on August 14, 1966, in Madison, WI.
Mary was raised with God's love in her heart. She saw the beauty of His works in the flowers in her garden, trees in her woods and in the love of her large family, whom she cared for through the years as homemaker and in the roles of wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Mary loved filling her home with sounds of praise and found daily inspiration from the books of Psalms and Proverbs. Her love transcended to holidays where she would plan and prepare for weeks. The sound of laughter from a full house of family at the holidays made her smile with joy.
That smile will be terribly missed by her husband, Paul; daughter, RoxAnne (Joel) Monk; son, Brian (Tracy); and son, David (JohAnne). Mary was also dearly loved by grandchildren: Marissa Schmitt (Clayton), Austin Schroeder (Valerie), Ty Schroeder (Grace), Andrew Monk, Caden Schroeder, Mackenzie Schroeder and Brooke Schroeder; as well as three great-granddaughters: Morgan, Elliana and Isabella. Mary also is survived by brother, Phillip (Deb) Vinje; sisters, Joan (Jerry) Christiansen and Judy (Gordon) Hynes; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Obert Vinje; mother, Mavis Vinje; and sisters, Gail Vinje and Colleen Schulthess.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill 3008 South Coon Island Road, Orfordville, with Pastor Jamie Lane officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at Newcomer-Silverthorn.
A private burial will take at Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery, Orfordville, Wisconsin.