Janesville, WI -- Mary Ann Rockenfield, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Janesville on June 3, 1926, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Neidecker) Glover. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1944. She married Robert Rockenfield on January 26, 1946, and he preceded her in death on January 25, 1992. Mary was former President and member of the Lady Elks, and she also enjoyed golfing in her free time. Mary was a proud and faithful member of 1st Congregational Church, her entire life. Mary was a very special lady to her beloved family and friends.

Mary is survived by her three sons: David (Diane White) Rockenfield, Bruce (Renae) Rockenfield, and John (Jackie) Rockenfield; three grandchildren: Bradley Rockenfield, Melissa Johnston, and Tyler Rockenfield; sisters, Arta Chastain, Linda Kirk and Sandra Wong; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Jason Rockenfield; and sister, Helen Moscicke.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1st CONGREGATION CHURCH UCC; with Reverend Tanya Sadagopan officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. A private entombment will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Heartland Hospice or to the Rock County Humane Society.