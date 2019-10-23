December 24, 1929 - October 19, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mary Ann (Robejsek) Rau, age 89, of Janesville, passed away Saturday evening, October 19, 2019, at her home. She was born December 24, 1929, in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter of the late Joseph & Rose (Cejko) Robejsek. On October 9, 1948, she married Robert R. "Bob" Rau in Prairie du Chien. They moved to Janesville, in 1952, and became members of St. William's Catholic Church. Bob preceded her in death in 1995. Mary worked many years in retail and retired from Piggly Wiggly in 1991. After her retirement, she volunteered at ECHO, Castaways, and at church functions at St. William's. Mary could always be found working in her yard and would find any excuse to be outside. She loved taking her grandchildren fishing, looking for nightcrawlers, playing board and card games, and just spending sweet time with them eating ice cream cones. As a matter of fact, if she invited you in for a cone, that meant that she liked you! When she wasn't doing that she really enjoyed going to the casino, Van Galder bus trips, and playing in card clubs with her friends. Later in life when she couldn't be outside a lot, she really looked forward to watching Hallmark Christmas movies and Family Feud. But one thing that never changed is that she always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two children, Bruce (Colleen) Rau, and Sandra (Larry) Rau; her daughter-in-law, Susana Rau; her 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Lisa, and Cindy Rau, Jenny Rose Basila, Laura Hanson, Rachael and Julie Rau, Jeffrey Cronin, Mike and Mark Sebastian, and Emma and Ryan Cronin; and by her five great-grandchildren, and another due in March. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband; her daughters, Bette Lou and Doris; her son, Michael; and many beloved family, friends, and dear pets.

Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at ST. WILLIAM'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 456 N. Arch St., with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444, www.whitcomb-lynch.com

Anyone close to Mary knows how much she adored angels, and we are all comforted in knowing she is now our Guardian Angel looking down and watching over all of us, playing those slot machines, and hitting that big jackpot in the sky!