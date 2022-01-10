Mary Ann Lund

Edgerton, WI - Mary Ann "Ma Lund" Lund, age 85, of Edgerton, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Edgerton on February 23, 1936, the daughter of Wesley and Elaine (Rohr) Ciebell. She was a 1954 graduate of Edgerton High School. She married Wesley C. Lund on June 4, 1955, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Mary Ann worked as a waitress at the Button, Edgerton Oasis Truck Stop and a cashier at Handy Bills. She loved her kids, animals (especially, cats and dogs) and her feathered friends. She enjoyed watching the Brewers, having coffee and her cigarettes.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 66 years, Wesley; 7 children: Christopher (Cheryl) Lund of Edgerton, James (Molly) Lund of Middleton, Tammy Lund of Janesville, Joni Lund, Judi (David) Kienbaum, Stefanie (John) Yeske and Wes Lund all of Edgerton; 11 grandchildren: Christa (Mark) DeVoll, Casey (Krista) Lund, McKenzie Lund, Sydnie Lund, Gabie Lund, Carissa (Marshal) Cudney, Robert (Jennifer) Kienbaum, Becki (Dan) Farrington, Brendt Kienbaum, Emillie (Jon Hiner) Yeske and Joshua Yeske; 11 great grandchildren: Austin, Charlie, Adelynn, Anna, Abbie, Natalie, Olivia, Emma, Aceson, Owen and Malachi; 3 siblings: Judith Ciebell, Frederick (Susan) Ciebell and Phillip (Penny) Ciebell; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Dana Schmidt; and in-laws, Jorgen and Belinda Lund.
A Celebration of Mary Ann's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society or Kadlec Ranch Pet Rescue. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lund as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.