Janesville, WI - Mary Ann (Clawson) Lind, age 88 of Janesville, WI passed away on March 20, 2023 at the Agrace Hospice Center, Fitchburg, WI. She was born on July 28, 1934, the daughter of Orpheus Albert Clawson and Marcia Idella (Clark) Clawson at home in the Township of Whitestown, Vernon County, WI. She grew up on the family farm and received her education by attending the Sandhill one room rural school, LaFarge High School and the Vernon County Normal School. Following her graduation in 1954, she taught in Vernon County rural schools.
Mary married the love of her life, Floyd G. Lind on July 16, 1955 at the Dell Evangelical United Brethern Church. She received her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in education from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. In addition to teaching in Vernon County, Mary taught in the Elkhorn, Footville, Beloit Turner, Janesville School Districts. After teaching for nearly 40 years, she retired in 1996.
Mary was involved in church activities throughout her life. Presently, she was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church and previously was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was a life member of V.F.W. Post # 1621 Auxiliary, Wisconsin Retired Teachers Association, Alpha Iota Delta Kappa Gamma and the Vernon County Normal Alumni Association.
During her life-time Mary had a love for music which began when she played the piano during her high school days. She enjoyed easy listening music as well as classical music and found much joy in attending Broadway musical plays. She also enjoyed reading, needlework, traveling, spending time with family and friends and visiting various places in Western Wisconsin.
Mary wished to thank Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, Dr. Aric Hall and the nurses and care teams at SSM Health and University of Wisconsin Hospitals for the care she was received.
Mary Ann Lind is survived by nieces, nephews, a special cousin, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Lind on February 6, 2012. Her parents, her brothers Orland Harry Clawson and Ivan Clark Clawson and her nephew Clark Clawson also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, March 27, 2023 at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Steve Scott will officiate. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Monday, March 27th from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Graveside services will be at 12 Noon Tuesday, March 28th at Dell Cemetery, Vernon County, WI followed by burial there. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice, the Dell Cemetery Association, Myeloma LLS Foundation or Carbone Cancer Research at the University of Wisconsin.