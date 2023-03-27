Mary Ann Lind

July 28, 1934 - March 20, 2023

Janesville, WI - Mary Ann (Clawson) Lind, age 88 of Janesville, WI passed away on March 20, 2023 at the Agrace Hospice Center, Fitchburg, WI. She was born on July 28, 1934, the daughter of Orpheus Albert Clawson and Marcia Idella (Clark) Clawson at home in the Township of Whitestown, Vernon County, WI. She grew up on the family farm and received her education by attending the Sandhill one room rural school, LaFarge High School and the Vernon County Normal School. Following her graduation in 1954, she taught in Vernon County rural schools.

