October 19, 1935 - September 10, 2019

Sheboygan, WI -- Mary Ann Butts, 83, of Sheboygan, passed away September 10, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Mary was born in Milwaukee on October 19, 1935, to the late William and Mary (Klaska) Mulligan. Mary grew up in Janesville and attended UW-Madison, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in English with a minor in French. She continued her education earning a Master's Degree in Library Science. Mary met her late husband, Thomas Butts, at UW-Madison, and was united in marriage to him in Janesville on June 13, 1959. They were married for 55 years. Mary moved to the Sheboygan area with two young children. After having a third, she decided to stay home until they were old enough for her to go back to work. Mary was a librarian at St. Peter Claver, and had other various jobs, but finished her career with the State of Wisconsin Probation and Parole office. She served as Secretary of Friends of Kohler-Andrae State Park for over 20 years, and was a member of the board of directors. She taught Ai Chi and an arthritis class at the YMCA for several years. She volunteered and was a board member of the Louis and Clark Organization as well. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed traveling with her husband after retirement, and was a Badgers and Packers fan. Her last trip was to her granddaughter's wedding in Napa, CA. There were many good family memories, too many to list.

Mary was the proud and loving mother of Thomas (Robin) Charles, M.D. of St. Louis, MO, Catherine (Leon Orszanski) Butts of Clinton, WI and Susan (Bill) Reader of Phoenix, AZ; a loving grandmother to grandsons, Andrew and Parker Charles; and granddaughter, Kirby (Tommy) Baldacci. Mary is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters: Patricia Mulligan, Mary Mulligan and Carol Butts.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. for Mary on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1305 Humboldt Ave., Sheboygan, with Fr. Paul Fliss officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. A burial ceremony will take place at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Friends of Kohler-Andrae State Park, American Cancer Society or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for Masses in Mary's name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary's friend, Mary Lutzke, and neighbor Carol for their support.