Mary Ann (Brennan) Kohli

August 13, 1930 - August 13, 2022 Elkhorn, WI - Mary Ann Kohli died on her 92nd birthday in Seattle where she had lived since 2010. She was born Mary Ann Brennan in Oceanside, NY, on August 13, 1930, the third of the eight children of James and Rose (nee Tully) Brennan. She grew up in Baldwin and played basketball for St. Agnes High School in Rockville Centre, NY. She graduated in 1948 and attended Fordham University in New York, NY, for a short time. She went on a blind date with Joseph W. Kohli of nearby Freeport, NY, during the summer of 1954, married him on January 15, 1955, and then moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She returned to Long Island in 1960, with her family, then moving to southeast Wisconsin in 1967.

Mary Kohli was ever curious and an avid reader. Most notably, she was a life-long learner. She shared her love of learning with her nine children and attended high school science classes with her son Joe's classmates, at Elkhorn High School, and then attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater as a prerequisite to returning to college to pursue a degree in nursing. After getting her children off to school in Elkhorn, WI, Mary enrolled at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, became a registered nurse in 1979, and worked at Lakeland Hospital as well as the hospice program through the Visiting Nurses Association. After retiring from nursing, she returned to UWM to study archaeology, and even participated in a late-Minoan dig in the Siteia Mountains of Crete at the age of sixty-nine, where her team discovered fragments of a terra cotta goddess.

