Janesville, WI - Mary Ann Bienash, age 71, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Bay at the Beloit Regional Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility. Mary was born in Janesville on August 13, 1951; the daughter of Lyman and Jean (Fields) Watson. She was a 1969 graduate of Parker High School and went on to marry Robert L. Bienash at St. John's Lutheran Church on June 20, 1970. Mary was a homemaker and worked the family dairy farm for many years. She will fondly be remembered as a take charge kinda gal who loved her family dearly.
Mary is survived by her children: Wanda (Randy) Zillmer, Jason (Jennifer) Bienash and Angela Bienash; grandchildren: Joseph, Kaleb and Dillon; siblings: Alice (Kenneth) Warren, Roger (Rhonda) Richter, Karen (John) Seichter, Phillip Richter and Jean (William) Roehl; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Bienash in 2003; and siblings: Alan Watson, Gary Richter, Cheryl Piccone and Kevin Richter.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with committal immediately following to Bethel Cemetery. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
