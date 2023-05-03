Mary Ann Bienash

August 13, 1951 - May 1, 2023

Janesville, WI - Mary Ann Bienash, age 71, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the Bay at the Beloit Regional Healthcare and Rehabilitation Facility. Mary was born in Janesville on August 13, 1951; the daughter of Lyman and Jean (Fields) Watson. She was a 1969 graduate of Parker High School and went on to marry Robert L. Bienash at St. John's Lutheran Church on June 20, 1970. Mary was a homemaker and worked the family dairy farm for many years. She will fondly be remembered as a take charge kinda gal who loved her family dearly.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bienash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.