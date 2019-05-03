June 9, 1929 - May 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mary Ann (Finnane) Bickle, age 89, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away early Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Mary was born June 9, 1929 in Janesville, the oldest child of the late Daniel P. and Cora M. (O'Connor) Finnane. She attended school in Janesville, and was a graduate of Janesville High School. On February 4, 1950, she married David B. Bickle at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville. Mary worked at Parker Pen Co. until her retirement. She then was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling and camping. Mary and Dave loved Square Dancing, and were members of the Village Squares in Milton. She loved playing cards and dominoes, and was a very talented Bridge player. Her greatest love was her family, and especially her beloved grandchildren! Being a red-head, she had a soft spot in her heart for her red-headed grandkids! Mary was a longtime member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, David; her six children: M. Diane Hawkins, Denise Hanson, Barry (Dorothy) Bickle, all of Janesville, Brian (Cindy) Bickle, of Delavan, WI, Mark (Laura) Bickle, of Janesville, and David Bickle, of San Diego, CA; her four sisters: Sally Krueger, of Janesville, Sister Mary Cora Finnane, of Chicago, IL, Genevieve Gray and Andrea Stair, both of Janesville; her two brothers, John Finnane, of Alexandria, VA, and Mac (Sheila) Finnane, of Orlando, FL; her ten grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren; and by many nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, William C. Bickle; her grandson, D.J. Hawkins; her son-in-law, David W. Hawkins, Sr.; her three sisters: Jean E. Waite, Virginia "Ginny" Lee, and one who died in infancy; her three brothers: William Finnane, Fr. Daniel P. Finnane, and Robert Finnane; and by her brothers-in-law, Richard Waite, Sidney Krueger, Robert Stair, and Robert Gray.

Funeral services with a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at NATIVITY OF MARY PARISH, 313 E. Wall St., with Msgr. Gerard Healy and Fr. Rob Butz co-officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday at the CHURCH. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, South Central Wisconsin Chapter, www.alz.org/scwisc, or by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

