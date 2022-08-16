Mary Ann Arnold

March 29, 1948 - August 10, 2022

Janesville, WI - Mary Ann Arnold, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Rock Haven Skilled Nursing Facility in Janesville. Mary was born in Milwaukee on March 29, 1948; the daughter of Emil and Winifred (Roedl) Lipo. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1966 and was employed by Kohl's Department Store for many years. Mary was married to Thomas Arnold on June 21, 1996 and they shared 21 years together before his passing on July 24, 2017. Mary was a faithful member of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville. She will be remembered as a loving mother, as "GrandMary" to her beloved grandchildren, and as a loving sister and dear friend. Her ready smile, easy laughter, and kind, generous heart, even in the midst of suffering, brought joy to many. She will be dearly missed for her light.