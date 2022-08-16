Janesville, WI - Mary Ann Arnold, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Rock Haven Skilled Nursing Facility in Janesville. Mary was born in Milwaukee on March 29, 1948; the daughter of Emil and Winifred (Roedl) Lipo. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1966 and was employed by Kohl's Department Store for many years. Mary was married to Thomas Arnold on June 21, 1996 and they shared 21 years together before his passing on July 24, 2017. Mary was a faithful member of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville. She will be remembered as a loving mother, as "GrandMary" to her beloved grandchildren, and as a loving sister and dear friend. Her ready smile, easy laughter, and kind, generous heart, even in the midst of suffering, brought joy to many. She will be dearly missed for her light.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (David) Nelson; grandchildren, Benjamin (fiancée, Jenna Manke) Nelson and Rachel Nelson; step-son, Michael (Kim) Arnold; step-granddaughters, Karissa Arnold and Kassandra Arnold; and many extended family members and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Arnold; brothers, Thomas and James Lipo; and step-father, Harlowe Quarg.
Her family would especially like to thank all of the wonderful nurses and staff at Rock Haven for the loving care they provided for Mary Ann during her long stay there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
