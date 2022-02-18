November 9, 1943 - February 15, 2022
Janesville, WI - Mary Andrea "Andy" Loveland, aged 78, peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Andy was born on November 9, 1943, in Janesville, WI the daughter of Thomas and Dorothy Joyce. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School, graduated from Janesville High School in 1962, and briefly attended UW-Whitewater. On October 2, 1965, she married David W. Loveland Sr. Andy was a military wife, following her husband to posts in Texas, South Dakota, and North Dakota, and eventually settled back in Janesville. She worked at a variety of jobs often sharing fond memories of her first job working at Sears. She worked as an office manager for several different offices in Janesville before retiring from Quigley Smart Heating and Cooling. Andy is remembered as the best grandma, known as "Grandma Gram," by her two amazing granddaughters. As a Joyce, she was proud of her Irish Heritage often sharing a drink of Bailey's Irish Cream with family and friends and rarely a summer would end without her visiting Milwaukee's Irish Fest with her sisters. She was well known by family and friends for her love of Christmas, demonstrated yearly by numerous beautiful decorations she would put up to celebrate the season. She also celebrated the season with Sweet Rolls which she would begin making at Thanksgiving, as well many cookies and pies, particularly chocolate chip cookies. These treats were made for and served to all visitors and delivered to family and friends. Andy loved reading and learning, spending many nights at the Hedberg Public Library. Her love for reading and learning inspired all her children to seek and receive college degrees. Andy's Catholic faith led her to support many causes for Social Justice. A Democrat her entire life she believed in equality for all Americans no matter their race, gender, or sexuality and passed these values on to her children.
Andy is survived by her daughter, Jamie (Jon) Swenson of Janesville; 3 sons: Zach (Katie) Loveland of Chicago, IL, Matthew (Monica Sylvia) Loveland of East Syracuse, NY, and David W. Loveland Jr. of Beloit, WI; 2 granddaughters, Addison Swenson of Plover, WI and Norah Swenson of Green Bay, WI; brother, James (Stephanie) Joyce; sister, Dottie Joyce; as well as many nieces and nephews scattered throughout the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, John Joyce and Tom Joyce; sisters, Jeane Bauer and Judith Hoy; as well as beloved aunts: Mary, Betty, Jane, Marg, Kay, and Gen Joyce.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to the Hedberg Public Library Foundation https://hedbergpubliclibrary.org/hpl_foundation.html. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Thanks to Mercy Hospice, Mercy Hospital ICU, Palliative Care Unit, and Surgery Unit. Thank you also to CNAs from Home Instead.