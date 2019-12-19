March 16, 1930 - December 11, 2019

Orange City, FL -- Mary Alyce Paul passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from heart failure at Advent Hospital of Orlando. She was surrounded by her family, and she left us with grace and dignity. Mary Alyce was born in Janesville, WI, on March 16, 1930, the daughter of Bernard and Alice Pike. As with many youth during the World War II years, she worked while she attended school, both as a telephone operator and sales associate in local department stores. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Upon graduation, she attended the local Presbyterian Church with her family, and she worked as a Secretary in a bank. She married Alan Paul on June 9, 1951, and they moved to California - an adventure, as she had never left Wisconsin. Mary Alyce gave up her Presbyterian roots, and joined Alan in the Lutheran Church, where she started her Women's activities. She was a stay at home mother in California with her two children Mark and Marcia. The family relocated to Arizona when Alan accepted a position with General Electric. She was an active member in the Women of the Lutheran Church, holding many positions of leadership. This activity continued as the family was transferred to New York, Washington State, New York (again), Massachusetts, California and Maryland. Each transfer brought a new church, services and many new friends into her life. In Maryland, she became the first President of the President of the Lutheran Church Women in Washington, D.C., with responsibility for numerous churches in several states. She was also the Daily Lunch founder, and the Coordinator at Christ Lutheran Church in Bethesda, MD, for Feeding the Homeless. This program was a first and is still in operation today. She was a part of a small group that developed a program to feed the homeless on Christmas Day, sharing Christian love with many less fortunate people. While living in Maryland, they purchased a beach retreat in Ocean City, MD. In 1992, Mary Alyce and Alan retired to Orlando, FL, and she was soon involved in the Lutheran Women's activities at St. John's Lutheran Church in Winter Park, FL. As an Adopt a Family Program, she took homeless families off the street and into housing with living supplies and food, and got the children into school. In 1994, they purchased a second home in New Smyrna Beach. She became involved with the women at Trinity Lutheran and Church Women United, where she continued to demonstrate care for women. She was very active accepting numerous leadership positions, including the President of the New Smyrna Beach Church Women United. In 1998, they moved to Ponce Inlet, and they became members of the All Saints Lutheran Church in Port Orange. She continued her activities with Church Women United and Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church local and county wide. In 2018, they moved to Orange City, into a Continuing Care Retirement Community. They became members of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Orange City, FL. Mary Alyce and Alan enjoyed traveling all over the world in their 68 years together. One of their fondest memories was celebrating their 50th anniversary in Christ Church, New Zealand. During all these years, she has been a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a "super" servant of the church with over 50 years service.

Mary Alyce leaves her husband of 68 years, Alan Edward Paul; son, Mark Alan (Lisa) Paul; daughter, Marcia (Bob) Cooper; grandsons, Joel Alan (Sydney) Paul, and Jacob Edward Paul; and great-granddaughters, Olive Elizabeth Paul and Ivy Alyce Paul.

Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Emmaus Lutheran Church in Orange City, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lutheran World Relief.