Mary Alice Staben

May 26, 1931 - February 10, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mary Alice (McCoy) Staben, age 87, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away early Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, at MercyHealth Hospital & Trauma Center with her daughters by her side. Mary was born May 26, 1931 in New Diggings, WI, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Frances M. (True) McCoy. She was a graduate of Warren High School in Warren, IL. She married Ronald S. Staben on November 2, 1952, in Warren, IL. Ron preceded her in death on February 6, 2019. Mary and Ron were faithful members of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church. Mary worked alongside her husband, Ron, managing Staben Pharmacy, located in the former Riverview Clinic for 22 years. Mary was a very devoted wife, Mother, "Barbar", sister, and aunt. Family was the center of her life, and she especially loved spending time with her grandsons and the family trips to Door County. She loved to travel, and she and Ron took many wonderful vacations with her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Bill Wiersma. Mary was an excellent cook, and loved to entertain family and friends. She also enjoyed playing Bridge and Dominoes.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Patrick) Morrison, of Batavia, IL, and Julie (Bryan) Droste, of Highland Park, IL; her dear grandsons, David Morrison and Michael Morrison; her sisters: Marge (Jack) Criddle, of Freeport, IL, Doris Cook, and Joan Wiersma, both of Madison, WI; and by many nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William David Staben; seven sisters: Leta Gilbertson, Bea Whalen, Alta Hanna, Ilene Cherry, Charlotte Ousting, Ione McGinnis, and Shirley Jean Melton, and by her two brothers, Kenneth McCoy and Robert McCoy.

Joint funeral services with her beloved husband, Ron, were held on Monday, February 11, 2019. They are together again and resting in Oak Hill Cemetery with their son. Memorials in Mary's name may be made to the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry or to Rotary Gardens.

