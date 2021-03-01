May 11, 1929 - February 25, 2021
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---Mary Alice Linsley, age 91, of Edgerton, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. She was born in Rockford, MI on May 11, 1929, the daughter of Charles and Marie (Heim) Shier. After graduating from High School, Mary went on to college at Butterworth Hospital where she attained her Registered Nursing Degree. She married Richard J. Linsley on November 4, 1950, at St. Francis Xavier in Grand Rapids, MI. He preceded her in death on November 19, 1982. Mary and Richard moved to Edgerton in 1963. Mary worked as a Critical Care Nurse for 44 years, until her retirement in 1994. She was a volunteer at the Edgerton Care Center and Hospital Board, Tri-County Community Center Board, AFS Board and was a Red Cross volunteer. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton where she was very active at church with the women's auxiliary and the Alter Guild. Mary enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Mary is survived by her 6 children: Nancy Linsley of Janesville, Edward (Patricia) Linsley of Janesville, Susan (Douglas) Furlott of Milton, Sheila (Bill) Eklund of Lake Summerset, R. James (Jeannie) Linsley and Michael (Sandra) Linsley both of Edgerton; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Charles (Mary Jane) Shier, Betty Lou Tinsler and Robert Shier all of Michigan; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Margaret Ann Linsley; granddaughter, Lisa Furlott; sister, Jean Caldwell; and brother, Pete Shier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Due to Covid 19 restrictions the family will be having a private luncheon after the Mass. Interment will be held at a later date in Michigan. Memorials in Mary Alice's name may be made to either St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Edgerton Care Center. The APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
"The family would like to thank Beloit Health System, Huntington Place and Agrace Hospice for the loving care they gave to Mary."
Mom moved to her final reward in heaven yesterday evening. Over ninety years of her life was spent positively impacting other's lives in her many roles as a sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, registered nurse, catechism teacher, volunteer, water skiing instructor, bowler and golfer extraordinaire. She truly believed in service before self, simultaneously raising six children, working in the Edgerton Hospital ICU, and volunteering in her church and many local organizations including the Tri-County Community Center. Her wit, wisdom, and love for others will truly be missed; however, her memory will live on in all of those who knew her here on earth. May God accept her into the Kingdom of Heaven and reunite her with those who have passed before her. If Heaven has a golf course, there is a good chance you will find her there....
~~thoughts from her son, Mike Linsley~~