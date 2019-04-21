September 24, 1933 - March 3, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Mary Alice Brown, age 85, of Delavan passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Kindred Hearts in Elkhorn. She was born in Burnett, WI on September 24, 1933, to Charles and Helen Diderich. Mary was united in marriage to Daniel Brown on January 17, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beloit. Mary worked at McCullough's Gifts for 18 years. She belonged to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan. She also belonged to the Delavan Service League, Bloodmobile, Meals on Wheels, and Book Review.

Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dan; two daughters, Susan Erdmann, of Naperville, IL, and Julie (Dan) Hanauer, of Shawano, WI; grandchildren: Katie and Aaron Schlott, Andrew and Mandy Erdmann, and Jack and Sophie Hanauer; three great-grandchildren: August Schlott, Gwen Schlott, and Beckett Erdmann; sisters-in-law, Penny Kutzke and Lynne Kutzke; and many nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Don, Bud, and Ken Kutzke; a sister, Donna (Loren) Pollesch; and a sister-in-law, Roberta Kutzke.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com