September 7, 1927 - December 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - It is with great sadness that we share the news that our wonderful mom, Mary Alice Anacker, died on Monday, December 27, 2021. We are grateful she passed away peacefully at her home in Janesville, Wisconsin. Mary Alice was born in Madison, Wisconsin on September 7, 1927, the daughter of William and Mayme Fardy. She grew up a bit of a tomboy on the near west side attending Blessed Sacrament and Edgewood and graduating from Madison West High School.
She met the dashing Stanley Anacker at an East/West football game at Breeze Stevens Field and their love story began. Mary Alice and Stan were married in 1948 and shortly thereafter she began her life's calling, being a mom. After stops in Burlington, Genoa City and Elkhorn, they settled in Janesville with five kids in tow and added three more.
She was the best mom. While more than busy managing a household with eight kids, she still found time for things like being a Den Mother, manning the Little League concession stand, and knitting beautiful sweaters and the warmest, driest mittens ever. She always made each of us feel special.
Even though her kids were her priority, Mary Alice always loved to have a good time. She loved dancing with Stan, going out to dinner, and socializing with friends and family. And she loved her martinis...it's five o'clock somewhere!
From that first East/West football game through the last Brewers game she watched, Mary Alice was a sports fan. She spent countless hours at Little League, Babe Ruth and American Legion games. She usually had the Milwaukee Braves on her kitchen radio and loyally watched the Brewers. She also watched her share of football games, both high school and college. She and dad always watched the Packers games, and she continued watching without her armchair referee after his passing in 1995.
She was a good card player, especially bridge. She had fun with her friends at bridge club, her Thursday night bowling league back in day, the Elks Ladies (she was a proud past president), and at the Y's morning exercise class, where she was a dedicated attendee for decades.
Mom didn't climb mountains, make headlines, or win national awards. She did, however, show us how to live our best lives. She taught us to be responsible, disciplined and honest. To recognize and appreciate what is important in life. To face life's challenges with resolve and good humor. She showed us how to be strong, be kind, enjoy life, and above all, love.
Mary Alice is survived by seven of her children: Janice Locker and her husband Phil, Tom Anacker and his wife Katie, Peggy Palmer and her husband Bill, Bill (Beaver) Anacker and his wife Lisa, Teri Anacker and her husband Dave Watts, Jim Anacker, Tim Anacker and his wife Shelia. She is also survived by her dear daughter-in-law Jude Anacker, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren (plus three more on the way); and her sister-in-law Micki Fardy. She was preceded in death by her husband and dance partner, Stan Anacker; her cherished son and our beloved brother, Ken Anacker; and her siblings, Helen Ostby and Billy Fardy.
The family will be forever grateful to her wonderful caregiver, Penny Nordberg. She gave our mom so much joy and loving care during her last four years. We also thank Marquart at Home for their help and guidance the final six weeks.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are
We will miss you, mom. We couldn't have loved you more.