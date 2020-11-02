August 3, 1924 - October 28, 2020
Evansville, WI - Mary A. Thomas, 96, Evansville, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born August 3, 1924 in Brodhead, WI to Bernard and Charlotte (Stephan) Hoeper. On March 20, 1944, Mary married Doyle E. Thomas in Monroe, WI. Doyle preceded her in death on January 1, 1996.
Mary was a longtime member of the Janesville Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, making quilts, gardening, and canning. She also delighted in sending out cards to friends and family.
Mary is survived by her children: Kathleen (John) Thompson of Springbrook, WI, Beverly Koerble of Beloit, WI, Virgil Thomas of Evansville, WI, Allen Thomas of Evansville, WI and Marie Thomas of Janesville, WI; her five grandchildren: Jonathan (Amy) Thompson, Luke (Kim) Thompson, Andrew (Candy) Thompson, Benjamin (Amy) Koerble, and Stephen (Erin) Koerble; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers George Hoeper and Robert Hoeper and two sisters Loretta Friedly and Kathryn Wilde.
A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at the Janesville Wesleyan Church, 967 Benton Ave, Janesville. Burial will then take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, where Mary will be laid to rest next to Doyle.