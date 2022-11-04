Janesville, WI - Mary A. Smith, age 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully Friday, October 28, 2022, with her family by her side from complications of cancer. Mary was born on May 13, 1941, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Robert and Clara (Bayliss) Burns. Mary graduated from Mt. Prospect High School in Mt. Prospect, IL.
Mary worked for Daniels Sentry during the entire time they were located at 2200 W. Court St. Mary was part of the original bakery/deli team upon opening in June 1979. She worked 24 years until her retirement as Bakery Manager in June 2003, when they relocated.
Mary married Lester Smith, her life-long love and travel companion in Las Vegas on October 29, 1996. Mary and Les traveled to Las Vegas every October through 2019. She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers Football, Milwaukee Brewers. Mary's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also loved to do crossword puzzles, and volunteered for ECHO for many years, as well as at the Southern Wisconsin Air Fest.
After COVID, and the numerous shutdowns throughout the State, Mary and Les began making day trips about once a week. It became common for them to share pictures of Mary with her family titled "Where's Mary?"
Mary is survived by her greatest love, Lester Smith of 26 years; all of her children, Laura (Doug) Spangler, Columbia City, IN; Scott Swieca, Janesville WI; Russ (Chris) Wiese, Wisconsin Dells, WI and Kerri (Gary) Roller, Eagle WI; step-daughters, Lynette (Nick) Backenger, Beloit WI and Lisa Smith, Janesville, WI Grandchildren: Aaron, Seth, Kaleigh, Christine, Tyler, Ciara, Mackenzie, Josh and Zach, and also 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Fran) Burns, Niles, Illinois, and nephew, Keith Burns. Mary is also survived by her close friend, Belle Hayes and her friends from "The Club", some of which were also in her gang "The Dinamitas" from high school with whom she shared an annual picnic with since June 1960. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Clara Burns; and brother Edward Burns.
Mary's life will be celebrated and honored on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville. We will have a short memorial service at 12 pm and then a funeral procession will take place to Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. A Celebration of life follows at The Badger Republic (formerly known as "WEDGES") 2006 N. Washington St, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to ECHO of Janesville. Mary's family extends their appreciation to Mercy Hospice.
