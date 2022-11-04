Mary A. Smith

May 13, 1941 - October 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Mary A. Smith, age 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully Friday, October 28, 2022, with her family by her side from complications of cancer. Mary was born on May 13, 1941, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Robert and Clara (Bayliss) Burns. Mary graduated from Mt. Prospect High School in Mt. Prospect, IL.