November 30, 1930 - December 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mary A. Olson, age 89, of Janesville, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. She was born in Stevens Point on November 30, 1930, the daughter of the late Myron and Myrtle (Rustad) Paulson. Mary graduated from Beauty School, and for much of her career, was an instructor at the Beauty College of Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to LaVerne E. Olson on Sept. 23, 1950 in Rosholt, WI. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2008. Mary was a member of the Red Hatters, and Wisconsin Snowbirds in Gulf Shores, AL. A longtime member of First Lutheran Church, she was active in helping with funeral luncheons, and also baking pies for the Rock Co. 4-H fair.

She is survived by her three children: Paul (Judy) Olson of Appleton, Sherri Olson and Richard Olson both of Janesville; two grandchildren, Isaac (Nicole) Olson and Heidi Olson; two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Ingrid; as well as her sister, Deanna Buth of Germantown; and sister-in-law, Barbara Paulson of Winneconne. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Bruce Olson; and two brothers, John and Donald Paulson.

A Gathering to Celebrate Mary's life will take place in the spring. Memorials, if desired, can be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 2901 N. Wright Rd. Janesville, WI 53546. The family is being assisted by the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.