April 16, 1957 - July 10, 2022
Janesville, WI - Mary A. Mueller (Connor), age 65, of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born in Tomah, WI on April 16, 1957; the daughter of Myles and Joan Connor. She grew up on the Connor Farm (Welcome Way) in rural Monroe County. Mary attended New Lisbon H.S. where she was a cheerleader, softball player, choir singer, band member (saxophone/organ), and a friend to many. She graduated and became a nurse's aide at the Nursing Facility in Hillsboro, WI. On February 23, 1976, Mary went on a date with the love of her life, Lawrence, who was a close friend of the family, and they were married on July 17, 1976. They made Janesville their home and became "Larry and Mary" for the next 46 years. Mary was a stay-at-home mom, where she fostered many children and then adopted 6 before having a 7th. She volunteered for SJV parish, was on the parish council, and on the school board. Mary went on to work as DRE for St. John Vianney. She flourished in the job title: Certified Religious Educator, Director of Confirmation, and Youth Ministry. With their servant hearts, Mary and Larry were active parishioners at SJV for 40+ years. She was full of zeal for the Lord, devoted to her faith, and a tremendous joy to be around. Mary loved to ask questions, connect with individuals, and seek out ways to encourage and better all those around her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Larry; siblings: Gigi (Scott) Rysdahl, Dave (Susan) Connor, Steve (Loretta) Connor, and Geralyn (Paul) Klinkner; children: Sudha (Todd), Anil (Susan), Jayanthi, Kurt, Kelly, and AnnaMarija (Paul); grandchildren: Gabrielle, Kaylin, Cameron, Dylan, Montello, Angel, Chase, Matthew, Timothy, Dominic, and Alfred.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Joan Connor; siblings, Charlie Connor and Kaye Hemmersbach; son, Casey; and daughter-in-law, Laura.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 16, 2022 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze and Rev. Msgr. Donn Heiar officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with a recitation of the Rosary at 2:45 p.m. A private family committal will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Hospital, or Pregnancy Helpline. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Mary's family appreciates the outpouring of compassionate care from both Marquardt Homehealth caregivers, and the staff of Mercyhealth at home Hospice care, especially Carol and Amy. They provided care that focused on human dignity and were truly the hands and feet of Jesus.