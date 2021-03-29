Mary A. (Eckley) Demrow

April 8, 1962 - March 26, 2021
Footville, WI - Mary A. Demrow, age 58, a longtime resident of Footville, was welcomed to God's glory, with her family at her side, on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Mary was born on April 8th, 1962, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late F. Peter and Lois (Meissner) Eckley. Mary was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church, Two Rivers, on April 22, 1962. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and confirmed her faith in Jesus at St. John's on April 11, 1976. She graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the Class of 1980. Mary earned her degree in education at UW-Eau Claire, graduating in 1984. Mary's teaching career started at Neillsville Elementary School in Neillsville, WI. In 1989, she relocated to the Janesville area, teaching at Lakeview Elementary School in the Whitewater School District until 1996 and at Madison Elementary School in Janesville until retiring in 2018. "She was a teacher" are the best words to describe Mary. She poured her heart into doing what was best for her students, shared her love of children's literature and taught life lessons in the classrooms she was privileged to share with them.
On October 13, 1990, Mary married Doug Demrow at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. Their marriage was blessed with their daughter, Megan. Mary and Doug celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this past October.
Mary looked forward to their annual family trips to Myrtle Beach, vacations with Doug to various destinations around the U.S., crafting and decorating the house and cherished the mother daughter time she and Megan shared through the years.
Mary is survived by her husband, Doug Demrow, and their daughter, Megan; her siblings: Linda Radder, Shorewood; Peggy (Riley) Westphal, Fond du Lac; Steven ( Jeannie) Eckley, Eau Claire; Sarah Binversie, Fond du Lac; and Michael (Amy) Eckley, Manitowoc. She is further survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Glen "Sonny" and Irene Demrow; her in-laws: Pam Demrow, Vickie Mach, Dennis Demrow and Tina and Troy Aasen, her uncle and aunt: Dale and Karmen Meissner; and many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S Austin Rd., Janesville, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home in Janesville, WI. Private family burial will be held at Bethel Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.apfelwolfe.com
Memorials in Mary's name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.
Mary navigated the challenge of diabetes with the gentlest of courage, strength, and faith in her Lord. She always "remembered her name" - Eckley, Demrow, beloved child of God. John 11:25,26 - " I am the Resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live even though he dies. And whoever lives and believes in me will never die". To God be the glory!