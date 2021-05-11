Marvin Vriezen

May 7, 2021
Wautoma, WI - Marvin "Marv" Vriezen of Wautoma, formerly of Delavan, passed away on Friday May 7, 2021 at Heartland House in Wautoma.
Marvin was born on June 10, 1935, the fifth of six children of John C. Vriezen Sr and Berendina (Dena) C. (Sandbulte) Vriezen in Todd County, South Dakota on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. After graduating from Delavan High School in 1953, Marvin began his career as a Plumber working independently as well as for plumbing contractors in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Lake Geneva. He completed his career as a maintenance plumber at General Motors in Janesville in 1993. "Marv" was always willing to lend a helping hand for any type of "fix-it" projects. He also served on the Delavan City Council in the 1970's. Marvin was very proud of his Dutch heritage, with his parents, John Sr. and Dena immigrating to the United States in 1919. In June of 1957 Marvin married the mother of his children, Joyce G. Kemink. In May of 1985, he married Joyce A. Ebert.
Marvin is survived by his sister Elfrieda "Fritz" Vriezen of Delavan, his children, Jim (Karla) Vriezen of Janesville, David (LuAnn) Vriezen of Waterloo and Jeanne (Andy) St. Clair of Elkhorn. Grandchildren Megan (Jon) Nelson , Eric (Molly) St. Clair, Bobby (Lauren) Vriezen and Michael Vriezen. Great Grandchildren Drew, Isaac, Samuel, Blake, Reese and Theodore. He is also survived by stepson's Greg Ebert of Wautoma, Dean (Cindy) Ebert of Hancock and Kevin (Dawn) Ebert of Toccoa, Georgia. Step Grandchildren Michael (Rosa) Ebert, Jodi (Liam) Doyle, Jamie (Tim) Minnema and Angela Ebert. Step Great Grandchildren Sienna, Kelan, Lelaina, Andrew, Samantha, Avaya and Makenna.
was preceded in death by his wife Joyce A. Vriezen, his parents and his siblings Dena, Bert (Ann), John Jr. (Henrietta) and Eda.
A private family visitation will be held Wednesday, May 12 at 10:00AM at the Stahl Funeral and Remembrance Center in Wautoma, followed by a graveside service open to family and friends at the Wautoma Union Cemetery at 11:00AM, with Paster Jim Melvin officiating. Marvin's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heartland House Assisted Living in Wautoma, where Marvin has lived since July of 2019. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangement, www.stahlfuneralhome.com