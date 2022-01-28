June 25, 1938 - January 24, 2022
Janesville, WI - Marvin T. Helwig, age 83, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, while under hospice care at Agrace in Janesville, following home hospice care. He was born in Janesville on June 25, 1938, son of Hubert and Dorothy (Zabel) Helwig. He had been a Janesville resident all of his life. He attended Janesville public schools, starting with Wilson Elementary, and later Janesville Senior High School. Marvin met Priscilla E. Hjorth on a blind date at the Jeffries Theater in 1956. They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church on August 7, 1965. He served in the U.S. Army in the Signal Corps and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, and also spent time in England and France while in uniform. He retired from General Motors after 34 years of service. At GM he worked several positions, including material handling, assembly, and training with work-related travel to California, Louisiana, and Michigan. He enjoyed family visits, billiards, landscaping, spending time with his grandkids, following his favorite sports teams (Chicago Bears, Cubs, and Wisconsin Badger Basketball), and trips to Door County, Arizona, Florida, and Hawaii. He loved reading novels, westerns, and mysteries from the Janesville Public Library. His first job was as a soda jerk at Kressins Billiard Hall on Milwaukee Street. He coached his son Ryan in Little League Baseball. His last trip out of state was to Arizona where he saw some spring training Cubs baseball. On another occasion he attended a UAW retiree picnic in Arizona. Marvin and his wife Priscilla celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary at the Abbey in Lake Geneva in 2015 with a party, the same place they celebrated their honeymoon.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Priscilla; two sons, Chris (Julia) of Phoenix and Ryan (Karen) of Janesville; grandson, Alex of Phoenix; granddaughters, Emma and Katie of Janesville. He is survived by the following brother and sisters: John (Mary), Beverly (Mike) Buchs, Jeanette (Steve) Hornung, Linda (Robert) Mansfield, and Sheila Jenkins. He is also survived by Richard Helwig's surviving spouse, Peggy. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Richard and Robert; Sheila's husband, Dan Jenkins; sister-in-law, Donna (Hjorth) Lascelles; brother-in-law, Robert Lascelles; and nephew, John Lascelles.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. noon until the time of the service on Wednesday. Pastor Jim Johnson of First Lutheran Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace, the Humane Society, or a charity of your choice. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit:www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
A warm thank you goes out to Agrace for their wonderful care of our husband, father, and grandfather; to his many family members who visited him in his last days; and to his neighbors who provided help and support.