April 24, 1924 - March 28, 2019

Brooklyn, WI -- Marvin Samuel Golz, age 94, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born April 9, 1924 on the family farm to John and Dora (Ladwig) Golz. Marvin married Margaret "Peg" Mary Trine on October 26, 1946 at Peace Church in Brooklyn, WI, and she preceded him in death on July 5, 2004. Marvin and his family farmed all their lives in the Brooklyn area, raising crops and milking Holstein cows. He was a member of the Holstien Fresian group. He enjoyed doing field work and driving the tractors up to a few years ago. He was a member of Peace Church in Brooklyn for many years. He enjoyed bowling and golfing, and achieved a hole in one. He liked watching the boys play ball, fishing, and hunting pheasants. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Phil (Janis) Golz of Brooklyn, Ken (Susan) Golz of Evansville, Nancy (Gus) Harvell of Albany, Sandy (Allen) Krueger of Rodgers, AR; seven grandchildren: Angie (John) Henning, Emily Livesey, Adam Harvell, Koven Childress, David Krueger, Thomas (Brittney) Golz, Taylor Golz; six great-grandchildren: Gavin Huml, Carson Henning, Javan Childress, Aidan Simkin, Madelyn Livesey, Benson Golz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret "Peg"; and brother, Kenneth Golz.

Private family services will be held at a later date, and burial will follow in Peace Cemetery, Brooklyn. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com