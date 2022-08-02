Marvin Moehling

July 19, 2022

Westfield, WI - Marvin Moehling, age 92 of Westfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 16, 1930 to Henry and Henrietta (Pahlman) Moehling in Palatine, Illinois. He married Dorothy McGowan on March 27, 1955 in Evanston, Illinois. Marv served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 and was stationed in Germany.