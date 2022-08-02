Westfield, WI - Marvin Moehling, age 92 of Westfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 16, 1930 to Henry and Henrietta (Pahlman) Moehling in Palatine, Illinois. He married Dorothy McGowan on March 27, 1955 in Evanston, Illinois. Marv served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 and was stationed in Germany.
Marv was in a 4-piece band for many years. He was involved in the Moose Lodge in Elkhorn, a 4-H leader in Walworth and Marquette County, a fair board member with many honors, treasurer for the fair, FFA chapter, Harrisville Fire Department for 42 years, treasurer for the fire department, a school bus driver. He saved a girl's life in 1989. Marv was a lifetime farmer in Walworth and Marquette Counties. He farmed in Palatine and Elkhorn from 1958 to 1980, then in Westfield from 1980 to present. Marv did custom spraying and drove a cement truck. He built and remodeled many homes. Marv was a jack of all trades.
Marv is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy; his children, Glenn (Cindy), Elkhorn, Marlene (Rick) Schmidt, Elkhorn, Richard (Kathy), OK, Phyllis (Jeff) Rice, Burlington and Christy (Paul) Markunas, Westfield; his grandchildren, April Schoeller, Nicholas Moehling, Katie Leiteritz, Paul Schmidt, Krystle Kirby, Chris Rice, Samantha Cook, Abby Marquardt, Michelle Heintz, Karissa Markunas, David Markunas and Elizabeth Markunas; 15 great grandchildren; many other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert (Vera) Moehling.
A visitation for Marv will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home in Westfield from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Terry Temanson officiating. Full military honors will be held following the service at the funeral home. A graveside inurnment service will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Harrisville Fire Department, C/O Mel Klitzke, W5892 Elk Ave., Westfield, WI 53964. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
