Janesville, WI - Marvin L. Bouton, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in the Janesville on March 27, 1950; the son of Vern and Gladys (Lemke) Bouton. Marvin was a student in the first graduating class of Parker High School in 1969. He married Deborah A. (Hill) Bouton on May 8, 1976 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville; and was employed with Hufcor Door as a laborer for many years. Marvin enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially at his cabin in Black River Falls.
He is survived by his niece, Autumn (Joseph) Morehead; nephews: Brian (Jannie) Hill, Brandon (Maranda) Hill and Eric (Makenzie) Hill; and 9 great nieces and nephews.
Marvin is preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Bouton; his parents; sister, Margaret Bouton (in infancy); several of his hunting buddies; brother in-law, David Hill; and his Uncle Dick.
Per Marvin's wishes, no services are being held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
