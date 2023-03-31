Marvin L. Bouton

March 27, 1950 - March 27, 2023

Janesville, WI - Marvin L. Bouton, age 73, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born in the Janesville on March 27, 1950; the son of Vern and Gladys (Lemke) Bouton. Marvin was a student in the first graduating class of Parker High School in 1969. He married Deborah A. (Hill) Bouton on May 8, 1976 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville; and was employed with Hufcor Door as a laborer for many years. Marvin enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially at his cabin in Black River Falls.

