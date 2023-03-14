Marvin F. Gray

March 11, 1934 - March 8, 2023

Janesville, WI - Marvin F. Gray, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023 at Cedar Crest Nursing home in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was born March 11, 1934 on a farm near Richland Center, Wisconsin to Truman Francis Gray and Ruby (Sawyer) Gray. The family moved to Beloit, Wisconsin where Marvin attended school and spent much of his youth. Marvin married Marion Janet Davis on July 10, 1954. After serving two-years in the United States Army as a MP in Germany, Marvin became a Deputy at the Rock County Sheriff's Department where he worked for 31 years retiring as Sergeant Gray.