November 12, 1956 - June 18, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Marvin Austin Huff, 63 of Edgerton, WI passed away unexpectedly into eternal peace on June 18th, 2020. He was born to parents Richard and Clara (Tadder) Huff on November 12th, 1956 in Edgerton, WI. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1975 and then enlisted into the Army Reserves. He retired in 2005 after working 30 years at General Motors in Janesville. He was married to his high school sweetheart and love of his life Deborah on June 7th, 1997. He was the proud father of; Aaron (Jenny) Huff of Lone Rock, WI, Brett (Kristle) Erickson of Custer, WI and Hilary (Joe) Cox of Edgerton, WI. An extremely devoted and loving grandfather to his 5 grandchildren; Zachary, Shelby, Hunter, Riley and Westley. A great brother to Barb Huff and Nancy Stenberg and an amazing uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Nancy. Marvin was an avid outdoors man. He had a great love for the outdoors and shared that love with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed bow hunting, searching for morels and running grouse and pheasants with his best pups Max and Brody. He also enjoyed being on the water fishing and trapping turtles. He was extraordinarily gifted craftsman and could make anything with wood. If he wasn't working in his shop you could most likely find him golfing at local golf courses around Edgerton and at his and Debs winter home in Florida. Uncle Marv as most new him had a huge love for the Green Bay Packers. Marvin could only be described as a kind human being who would give you the shirt off his back. He always made time for his friends and family and could put a smile on anyone's face. He had no greater love then the love that he had for his family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, Edgerton from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the friends and family and thank people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Private family services will be held on Wednesday at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton. A "Celebration Of Life" gathering for Marvin will be held on Wednesday June 24th at 1:30 p.m. at The Decoy in Edgerton.