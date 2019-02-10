January 20, 1940 - February 7, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Marven A. Sanden, age 79, of Edgerton, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. He was born in Dickinson, ND on January 20, 1940, the son of Orven and Emilie (Godlevsky) Sanden. He was a 1958 graduate of Ithaca High School, WI. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy from August 14, 1958 until June 25, 1962. He married Kay J. Knappenberger on November 27, 1965. Marven owned and operated K&M Stone & Coal, Kamtec Enterprises and Sanden Trucking. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church, AOPA (American Owners & Pilots Association) and North Freedom Railway.

Marven is survived by his wife, Kay of 53 years; nine nieces and nephews: Jeannie, Connie, Gary, Jeff, Mika, Beau, Cass, Bernie and Ginger; brother-in-law, Jack Wilkerson; and numerous great-nieces; great-nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Gorden (Helen), Sid (Betty), Vernon (Deb); and a sister, Sandra Wilkerson.

A Celebration of Marven's Life will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. until Noon at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Burial will follow at Fassett Cemetery with Full Military Honors. A Funeral Luncheon will be held back at the funeral home following prayers and military rites at the cemetery. Memorials may be made in Marven's name to the Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com