November 1, 1963 - May 28, 2021
Janesville, WI - Martin "Mickey" Fritzinger, age 57, passed away at home on Friday, May 28, 2021. He was born on November 1, 1963, in Norfolk, VA. He resided in Janesville, WI, and worked in sales. Mickey's family was his whole world. He was a selfless and loving father, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He was always his children's biggest fan at every sporting event. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course and fishing. Being by the water was where he always found peace and serenity. Mickey was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Mickey is survived by his wife, Lea; daughter, Abigail; 2 sons, Sam and Carter; brother, Mark (Alexis) Fritzinger, and many other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mickey and Marty Fritzinger; brother, Matt; and father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Dorothy Addie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH with Rev. Peter Lee officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the CHURCH. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
We know that you will always be watching over our little family. We will love you FOREVER.