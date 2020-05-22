May 18, 1923 - May 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Martha Mary Kufrin, age 96, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville. She was born on May 18, 1923 in Kenosha, WI to Julius and Anna Urban who immigrated to the United States from Czechoslovakia after World War I. After graduating from Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Martha worked as a secretary during World War II and married a fellow Mary D. Bradford graduate, Frederick Kufrin in 1950. Shortly thereafter, the couple settled in Janesville raising their four children. Martha was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church Choir for over three decades, where she travelled to Rome to sing in St. Peter's Basilica. Gardening was a passion of hers, tending to over 130 rose bushes at one given time, as well as scores of peonies. Always up for any card/dice game, Martha loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an extraordinary cook and talented seamstress. Her lively spirit and kindness will be missed.
Surviving her are her four children: Nancy (Donald) Gloede, Patricia (Jeffrey) Moran, Edward Kufrin, and Thomas (Katrina) Kufrin; her youngest sister, Margaret McCarthy; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Anna Urban; Frederick Kufrin, her husband of 60 years; and a younger sister, Eleanor Donat.
A memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined. In memory of Martha, you can send a donation to one of the places most dear to her:
St. Mary's Catholic Church, 313 E. Wall St., Janesville, WI 53545, or Rotary Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive, Janesville, WI 53545
