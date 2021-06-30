Martha M. Rinker

February 17, 1931 - June 28, 2021
Janesville, WI - Martha M. (Mabie Robinson) Rinker, age 90 of Janesville, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital with her family by her side.
Martha was a life-long Rock County resident who was born on February 17, 1931 in Center Township, the daughter of Frank L. and Florence E. (McGraw) Mabie. She was best known as a kind and giving person, always putting the needs of others above her own. She found joy in baking pies, playing bingo and cards but above all else spending time with her beautiful grandkids and great grandkids.
Martha always spoke that she would live to 102 and although she did not quite make it that far, the impact she made on the lives of many will carry on for longer than the time she spent on earth.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Patty Kinney of Bowling Green, KY; her son, Steve Robinson of Janesville; her grandchildren, Kendra (Adam) Gobel, Lucien Woodring, Weston (Sylvia) Woodring, SavannahMay Robinson, Steven Robinson; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Nolan, Marlowe, Calvin, August; her brothers, Richard Mabie and Dennis Mabie; her sister, Nancy Schmidt.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Rinker family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME.
