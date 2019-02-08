January 8, 1923 - February 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Martha L. Myers, 96, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 6, 2019, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Martha was born in Madison, WI, to Rudolph, Sr., and Sena (Thompson) Hatlevig. She graduated from Evansville High School in 1941. She married Wayne Myers in Fayetteville, NC on May 20th, 1943, before the Army sent Wayne overseas. Martha was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed playing cards, was the family barber, and truly enjoyed family gatherings. She was very knowledgeable in her Norwegian heritage, where she traveled to meet relatives some years ago. She was a founding member of the Sons Of Norway, Janesville. She was known to family and friends as a prolific mover of furniture around her house. A visit there usually included her specialties, baked spaghetti and banana bread.

She is survived by daughters, Barbara "Bobbie" (Frank) Drew, Janesville, Nancy (Mark) Stone, Smithville, MO; and son, Randy (Stacy) Myers, Janesville; grandchildren: Dan, Erika, Tom (Kelly), Ryan, Sara (Joe), Angie (Matt), Courtney, Becky, Jackie; great-grandchildren: Kasey, Joel, Laci, Joey, Gracie, Hucklebarry; and great, great-granddaughter, Isla; also sister-in-law, Judy Hatlevig; former sister-in-law, Dee Leeder; and many nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, on February 18th, 1994; her parents; six brothers: Milo, Stanley, Ronald, Vernon, Rudy, Jr., and Earl "Bud" Hatlevig, who died Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Friendship, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville, with Reverend Bruce Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville or The Salvation Army in Janesville in Martha's name.

The family would like to extend their thanks to everyone at Agrace, for the exceptional understanding and care provided to Martha and the family. She was treated like she could have been their mother.