November 17, 1968 - December 11, 2020
Janesville, WI - Martha Julie Liptow, age 52, was welcomed home into Heaven on December 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born on November 17, 1968, at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. She was raised the daughter of Hugh and Louise (Liptow) Holmes. Martha attended St. William Catholic School, where she developed many lifelong friends, and later attended Franklin Junior High and Parker Senior High. While at St. William she played basketball and ran track, which she kept up throughout her school years.
When she was younger, Martha started her career delivering pizzas for Tony & Maria's, and later evolved to driving over the road as an Independent Contract truck driver for several companies, including recently delivering for the Janesville Gazette. She was a hard worker her whole life and developed strong work ethics early on.
Her passion was taking cruises, and rotating out her loved ones she would bring with. She was a loving friend and mother to her son and her dog, Spider. Her family and Friends were very important to her.
Martha is survived by her son, Cory Liptow, Janesville; grandchildren, Giovanni ("Gio") and Brielle, both of Beloit; 7 siblings: Vicky Bonville, Virginia, Anthony "Tony" Weaver, Missouri, Mary (Paul) Swillum, Florida, Ann Liptow, Missouri, John Liptow, Janesville, Virginia (Michael) Geronimo, Virginia, Lisa Donnelly, Maryland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by a special aunt, Marcella Davis. She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Liptow; parents, Hugh A. Holmes and Louise V. Holmes; sisters, LuAnne Wald and Kathy Farnsworth; and brother, Stephen Donnelly.
A Mass of Chrsitian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Rev. Jim Leeser officiating. The service will be live streamed on the "Tribute Wall" at https://www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries/Martha-Julie-Liptow?obId=19272361#/obituaryInfo. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the FUNERAL HOME. Strict Covid-19 guidelines will be observed. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
The family of Martha wishes to extend their eternal gratitude to Kelly and Rachelle Heger for taking Martha in as she battled her Journey and giving her their loving care, also to Agrace Hospice for their kind and gentle services to Martha.
You were Brave.
You were Magnificent.
You were Beautiful.