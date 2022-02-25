Janesville, WI - Martha Jean Carlson of Janesville, Wisconsin went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Martha loved her family and there is nothing she lived for more than to be with them. If she was not spending time with her family she served as a volunteer helping others at Re-Tag-It Thrift Shop (Castaways). She loved her animals. Growing up she would bring home stray cats and dogs, to which Grandma and Grandpa had a hard time saying, "No dear, we can't keep another one." She was generous and loved people. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church. Martha's friends and family are mourning our loss as her last desires are completed. Please remember her as you knew her, smiling, laughing, loving the family she treasured, and the people God brought into her life.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Kim (Roger) Carlson-Schmelling; granddaughter, Selena Ames; grandsons: Alex Schmelling, Corey and Craig (Kelly) Carlson; nephew, Bryan (Kim) Burke; grand-niece, Heather (Brandon) Caldwell; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred Bartel; son, Paul Carlson; sisters, Roberta Manz and Marlene Burke; and brother, Robert Bartel.
A celebration of her life and loves will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Riverside Park in Janesville. Martha loved every season but was not a fan of the cold so we respectfully display a waiting period to enjoy her memories in the Spring, a season she loved most. Donations to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association, and your local Humane Society in her name are requested in lieu of flowers. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
