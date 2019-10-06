December 1, 1937 - October 1, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Martha F. Bond, 81, of Elkhorn, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1937 to the late Edwin and Anna Etten. She graduated with Class of 1955 from Elkhorn High School. Martha married Arend Bond on November 22, 1958 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn while he was in the Air Force. Arend preceded in death on December 21, 1980. Martha was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar Society, Parish Council, Meals and Wheels, salad and funeral luncheons, and volunteered for over 30 years at the turkey dinner. Martha enjoyed playing cards with her card club. She often visited the home bound friends and church members. Martha was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who will be remembered for her gift of telling jokes to everyone, and her belief that laughter was good for the soul.

Martha is survived by her three children: Wesley Bond, Raymond (Lorrie) Bond, Barbara (Brian) Loudon, all of Elkhorn; two grandsons, David Cox of Delavan, WI and Nathan Loudon of Elkhorn; four siblings: Anna Mae Dale of IL, Joseph Etten of Elkhorn, Robert Etten of TN, and Judith Rowell of Sparta, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Edward Etten.

Memorial Mass will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI, with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Friday at Church. Inurnment will follow services at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Town of Delavan, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn completed arrangements for the Bond Family.