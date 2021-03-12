November 14, 1941 - March 10, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Martha E. Bendig, 79, of Whitewater, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital in Janesville.
Martha was born on November 14, 1941 in Madison, daughter of the late William and Norma (Shober) Dempsey. She married William C. Bendig on September 7, 1963 in Fort Atkinson.
Martha was a dedicated wife and mother. She was a devoted Christian who was passionate about her faith and the Bible.
Martha is survived by her husband, William of Whitewater; children, Christine (fiancé, Jeff Smrecek) Schroeder, Connie (Charles) Nelson and James (fiancé, Dana George) Bendig all of Milton; grandchildren, Samantha (Jason) Cliffgard, Carli Schroeder and Christopher and Brady Nelson; great grandchildren, Jackson and Peyton Cliffgard and Owen Box; and brothers, James (Eileen) Dempsey and Harry Dempsey.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A private family service and burial will be held.