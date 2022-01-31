Clinton, WI - Martha A. Vander Kooi, age 79, of Clinton, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. She was born September 8, 1942 to Denzel and Mary (Mausolf) Bown. Martha graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, Class of 1960, and then rode the bus daily from Beloit to Milwaukee to attend and graduate beauty school. She married William M. Vander Kooi on September 7, 1963. He preceded her in death on August 22, 1992. Early in their marriage, Martha worked as a beautician. She was a teacher's aide at Pecatonica grade school while they lived in Illinois. When they moved to Clinton, she worked two jobs for many years. Martha worked at Clinton elementary school, and after school she worked at Peterson Pharmacy and/or Clinton Foods. She had over thirty-five years as a teacher's aide until her retirement in 2017. Martha enjoyed attending shows at the Fireside Dinner Theatre, bowling, traveling in the U.S. and abroad, and all family gatherings. AKA: Ice Cream Mama.
She is survived by her three children: Bryan (Liz) Vander Kooi, Martin (Kelly) Vander Kooi and Kendra (Kris) Bittner; her nine grandchildren: Jarred (Kandy), Cody (Megan), Morgan, Saebel, Natalie, William, Annika, Alexa & Collin; her three great-grandchildren: Faith, Zander and Milo; a sister, Hazel Hampton; three brothers: Howard Bown, Alvin Bown and Gerald (Jeannine) Bown; a sister-in-law, Laura Bown; and many nieces; nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and four brothers: Richard, George, Dale and Ken.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Azura Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for their dedication and support.
Martha's Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday February 4, 2022 at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1000 Bluff Street, Beloit with Rev. Dennis Roser officiating. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Friday in Church from 12 Noon until the time of service. Burial to follow in the Clinton Cemetery. A memorial is established in honor of Martha with the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=726486. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.