November 30, 1930 - May 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Martelle Kathryn Onsrud, age 88, a life-long Janesville area resident, passed away at the Edgerton Care Center on May 2, 2019. Martelle was born in Janesville on November 30, 1930, the daughter of Martin and Lucinda (Sproule) Onsrud. She grew up on a farm near Janesville, and was raised by her father and her aunt, Hattie Onsrud, following her mother's death when Martelle was two years old. Martelle graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. She was employed as a bookkeeper by Wisconsin Provision Company from August 22, 1966 until July 30, 1990. She was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church and a member of Nordland Lodge # 544 Sons of Norway.

Martelle Onsrud is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Elizabeth, who died in infancy; and her special aunt, Hattie, who helped raise her.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Felix J. Malpica will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church. Private interment will be on the Onsrud family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Stoughton. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is honored to be assisting with Martelle Onsrud's arrangements.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

www.henkeclarson.com