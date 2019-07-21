Marshall "Marty" Guelker

April 4, 1933 - July 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marshall F. Guelker, age 86, of Janesville died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1933 in the Town of Howe, Oconto County, WI, to Mylen and Deloris (Suring) Guelker. Marshall, known to his friends as "Marty," graduated from Gillett High School, the Green Bay School of Business, and the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering - B.S. Electrical Engineering. He was a member of Eta Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi, engineering honor fraternities. Marshall was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving as an instructor of E.E. Communications. Upon graduation from UW Madison he became a licensed Professional Engineer and is a Past President of the Rock County chapter of the WI Society of Professional Engineers. Marty was very interested in his field of engineering. He was proud to have served as the Program Manager for the Digital Event Timer, an important component of the Apollo space flights. This was developed and manufactured by the Gibbs Mfg. Company of Janesville. He also worked as a Senior Project Engineer for Borg Instruments, Delavan, and Accudyne Corp. and Alliant-Tech Co. of Janesville. Marty was a quiet man of faith, and worked in various areas of need. He served on the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Board of Administration in many positions. He was a supportive member of the Rock County Jail Chaplaincy, helping his Pastor wife with special services and gift projects. He served as a Boy Scout Merit Badge Counselor for Troop 540. He quietly helped out with the needs of others.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 65 years, Iris; sons, Jay (Stacey) of Waunakee, WI and Eric (Theresa); and grandchildren: Rachel Marie, Jonah Marshall and Martha Anne of Sun Prairie, WI. He is also survived by special children, Benjamin and Naomi Allen; sister Florence (Jim) McMahon; aunt, Mavis Suring; and many cousins; nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

The celebration of the completed life of Marshall (Marty) F. Guelker will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home. Military Rites will be provided by VFW Kienow Hilt Post 1621. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a luncheon following the service. Memorials may be given to the UW College of Engineering, the UW Rock County Scholarship Foundation for Engineers, WI Public Television or any charity of your choice.

Marshall donated his body to the University of Wisconsin for medical study. He believed that education was a special gift. Shalom!