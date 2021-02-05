Marsha Rae Lawton

November 25, 1949 - July 24, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Marsha (Priewe) Lawton, 70, of Whitewater passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Glenwood in Whitewater. Marsha was born on November 25, 1949 to Herbert and Edna (Hicks) Priewe. Marsha was a lifelong resident of Whitewater, and a 1968 graduate of Whitewater High School. Marsha was very passionate about her work with Primerica Financial Services, and made many friends throughout her career. She loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed cooking for them.
Marsha is survived by two sons, Dirk (Becky) Lawton of Whitewater and Jason (Katie) Lawton of La Crosse, WI; and six grandchildren Will, Izzy, Sam, and Jack, Luke, and Josephine. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Jenny Lawton.
A private burial was held at Round Prairie Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to gather. Nitardy Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.